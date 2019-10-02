POMEROY — Michael F. Mertz, Jr., 88, of Camden, West Virginia, and Pomeroy, Ohio, died Oct. 1, 2019, with his wife at his side at their home in Pomeroy.

Michael was born on May 17, 1931, in Weston (Lewis County), West Virginia, the son of the late Michael F. Mertz, Sr. and Bridget Mullady Mertz. He was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Mertz and a daughter, Barbara Mertz Hite.

He graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Weston, West Virginia, and West Virginia University in Morgantown with a bachelors degree in agriculture. He completed courses in real estate and land appraisal. He was a captain in the United States Army in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. He spent many years farming dairy and beef cattle and hogs. Michael loved to talk and tell stories about the number of cell phone tower sites he purchased, Army stories when he was an instructor, military personnel and celebrities he met during his career.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Wells Mertz; sons, Michael F. (Patty) Mertz III of Mt. Hope, W.Va., Frank Mertz of Magnolia, Texas and Dr. Thomas (Melissa) Mertz of Venetia, Pa.; daughter, Mary Ann Mertz (James) Wearden of Denton, Md.; 12 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors presented by the V.F.W. Post 9926. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.