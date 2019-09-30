NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — Michael Wayne Miller, 68, of New Haven, W.Va. died on Sept. 28, 2019 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #140 New Haven and V.F.W. Post #9926 Mason. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday at the funeral home.