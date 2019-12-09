GUYSVILLE — Mildred A. (Ballmer) Simpson, 93, of Guysville, Ohio, went home to be with God and her beloved spouse, Ned J. Simpson, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens, Ohio.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Mary) Simpson of Guysville and Tim (Catherine) Simpson of Guysville. Midred loved her farm and woodlands, piano playing for many years, cheering on "her" Ohio State Buckeyes as well as The Heartworks program at O'Bleness Hospital with her many friends there. Her church families at Stewart United Methodist and Mt. Hermon U.B. churches were especially dear to her. Her grandchildren, Jim (Beth Elasky) Simpson/Susan (Finch) deceased, Guysville, Matt (Juli Bailey) Simpson, Pomeroy, Alex (Hallie Brooks) Simpson, Pomeroy, Ned (Deanna Powell) Simpson, Albany, Nicholas (Stacey Malmatinas) Simpson, Athens, and their most precious 14 great-grandchildren brought great joy to her life.

Calling hours will be at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, Ohio on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life at 7 p.m. with Reverend Jim Lambert officiating. Burial will be in the Coolville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coolville Vol. Fire Department, 26611 Ridge Road, Coolville, OH 45723 or the Carthage Township Fire Department, 5600 Bean Cemetery Road, Guysville, OH 45735.

