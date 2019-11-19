RUTLAND — Monte Ray Wolfe, 70, of Rutland, passed away, at 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence. Born Oct. 4, 1949, in Meigs County he was the son of the late Sylvia and Manchester Wolfe. He was a lifetime resident of Meigs County and retired from the Meigs County Garage. He has helped many and will be missed.

He is survived by his brothers, George Wolfe, Phillip Wilson Wolfe, C. Tom Wolfe; a sister, Sharon Meadows; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Alshire Wolfe; a brother, Dave Wolfe; three sisters, Drucilla Hart, Juanita Justis, and Joan Pickens; and four nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the Chapel at Letart Falls Cemetery. Pastor Larry Fisher will officiate and interment will follow. The Cremeens-King Funeral home is entrusted with the arrangements.