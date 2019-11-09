POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nadine Jane Phillips died Thursday, November 8, 2019 at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis. Born October 31, 1930 in Buck Creek, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Berkley and Neoma Wiseman.

She was a graduate of Waterloo High School and Rio Grande College. After a brief stint as a secretary at Kaiser Aluminum, she returned to her favorite job of wife and mother, and eventually grandmother and great grandmother. She was the consummate homemaker and was a wonderful cook and baker. She was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, W.Va. where she was active in leading the children's programs and in the United Methodist Women. Upon the church's closing, she joined Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending church and Bible Study until her health declined.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Phillips, son David Phillips, brothers Ted and Charles Wiseman, and son-in-law Gary Burdette.

She is survived by her daughter Janie Burdette of Point Pleasant, son Mark Phillips of Proctorville, son-in-law Jay Knell of Seattle, Washington, sisters Alice (Alden) Salisbury and Dottie (Andy) Byus of Gallipolis, grandchildren Anna (Adam) Frazier of Point Pleasant, Gary Burdette (Janna Skinner) of Lawrence, Kansas, Ellie Phillips and Ethan (Page) Phillips of Proctorville and great grandchildren Owen and Leah Frazier, Amiah and Lincoln Phillips, Ewan Campbell, and Liam Kepler, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will take place at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., with the funeral service conducted by Pastor Jeff Anderson and Senior Pastor Jeff Black on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Gallipolis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Family and friends may express condolences online at: crowhussellfh.com