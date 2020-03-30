LONG BOTTOM, Ohio — Nancy Lee (Hite) Payne, 64, of Long Bottom, Ohio, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home with family by her side.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans W.Va., with Pastor Aaron Melhorn officiating. Burial will follow in the Casto Cemetery, Fairplane, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family encourages everyone to use your best judgment on attending the services and ask that everyone follow the CDC guidelines. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, has been entrusted with the arrangements.