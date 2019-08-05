LONG BOTTOM — Nancy Rose passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Holzer Emergency Department in Pomeroy. She was born on Jan. 26, 1939, in New Haven, WV to Norman and Dora (Shoulders) Hysell. Mrs. Rose was a member of the Rutland Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth "Kenny" (Marty) Rose; granddaughter, Cassie (Bob) Durning, Oklahoma City, Okla., Hollie Rose, Pomeroy, Ohio; great grandchildren, Breanna Rowan, Goldsboro, N.C., Elijah Durning, Oklahoma City, Okla., Delilah Durning, Oklahoma City, Okla., Darbey Durning, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Tyrell Johnson, Pomeroy, Ohio; Kyree Thomas, Pomeroy, Ohio; Kylan Cypress-Broadnax, Eugene, Ore.; Ezekiel Joshua Durning; brother, Norman (Patty) Hysell, Middleport, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Guy Rose.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.