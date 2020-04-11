GALLIPOLIS — Nancy Taylor, age 70 of Gallipolis, died Thursday morning April 9, 2020 at her home.

Born July 9, 1949 in Gallipolis. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Flossie Johnson. In addition to her parents she is preceded by her husband, James Taylor; daughter, Cathy Hall; granddaughter, Shelby Taylor; two brothers, Russell Johnson Jr. and Roger Johnson; sister, Cathy Diane Johnson and a sister-in-law, Norma Johnson.

Nancy was a homemaker and a member of Promise Land Church.

She is survived by, two sons, Jimmy (Lynn) Taylor and Kenny (Sherri) Taylor; a daughter, Lisa (Jimmy) Pruett; two brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Rick (Peggy) Johnson; a sister, Brenda Jones; a sister-in-law, Donna Johnson; 7 grandchildren, Kayla (Derrick) Price, Cory Taylor, Kyle Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Lyndsey Taylor and Dakota Pruett; four great-grandchildren, Braiden Price, Jaxon Price, Adelynd Taylor and Kamdyn Taylor. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday April 12, 2020 at Swan Creek Cemetery with Pastor Truman Johnson officiating. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, there will be no visitation.

