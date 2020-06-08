HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Nancy Jewel White, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, June 5, 2020 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the funeral home.