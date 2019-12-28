RACINE — Neal Blair McMeeken, 64, of Racine, Letart Falls community, passed away, on December 25, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family and friends. Born May 22, 1955, in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, he was the son of the late Clark McMeeken and Florence Badke McMeeken Higgins. He was a retired rodding driver for Century Aluminum, Ravenswood and he also helped Scott Hill out on his farm.

He is survived by his daughters, Morgan McMeeken, of Marietta, and Cheyenne McMeeken, of Racine, grandchildren, Mckenzie McDonald, James Riley, IV, and another one expecting to arrive in June of 2020. His sister, Marilyn (Don) Big Charles, of Canada, brothers, Norman McMeeken, Melvin (Raye) McMeeken, and Collin (Diane) McMeeken, all of Canada, his companion, Dusty McMeeken, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his step-father, Don Higgins, and a sister-in-law, Cheryl McMeeken.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Browning Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.