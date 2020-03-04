Noel James Miller (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Homes
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH
45769
(740)-992-5141
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Homes
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Homes
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
View Map
Obituary
MIDDLEPORT — Noel James Miller, 83, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on March 3, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1936, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of the late Leon and Hazel Miller. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a retired electrician.

He is survived by his son, Greg Miller of Mason, W.Va.; long-time companion, Ann Browning of Middleport; and grandchildren, Jonathan Miller, Ashley Miller, Chad Hale and Dakota Weant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Weant.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Randy Smith officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
