Orland Floyd

POMEROY — Orland Lee Floyd, 68, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, following an extended illness.

He was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Cottageville, W.Va., a son of the late Orland W. Floyd and E. Naomi (Sayre) Floyd Miller.

He was a 1971 graduate of Meigs High School and was the class President of his senior class. He was a member of the 1968 Meigs High School Championship football team. Lee had a love for motorcycle and dirt track racing and was an avid hunter. He was a member of the Pomeroy-Racine Lodge # 164 F&AM and the Racine Fire Department and EMS. He was retired from Constellium, Ravenswood, W.Va., with 26 years of service as a Material Expeditor. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5568 Ravenswood, W.Va.

Survivors include his wife, Tonda Floyd; son, Brandon Lee (Amanda) Floyd of Rutland, Ohio; step-daughter, Bethany (David) Gaul of Amanda, Ohio, Angie (Scott) Dickenson of Pomeroy, Ohio and Carla (Trey) Stoffel of Wellston, Ohio; sister, Leta Floyd of Shade, Ohio; aunts, Shirley Southall of Fairplain, W.Va., Sue Sayre of Ravenswood, W.Va. and Carol Sayre of Cottageville, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Becky (Lynn) Mallory of Racine, Ohio; brother-in-law, John (Terry) Salser of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Bailee (Tanner) Thorla of Racine, Ohio, Jadyn Madison Floyd of Syracuse, Ohio, Meredith Gaul, Gahanna, Ohio, Christian Gaul of Amanda, Ohio, Garvin and Gage Jackson of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Avarie Seidenapel of Pomeroy, Ohio; great-grandson, Holten Thorla of Racine, Ohio; nephews, Shawn L. (Waverly) Wiseman of Maryville, Tn., Aaron M. (Ashley) Wiseman of Four Oaks, N.C., Joshua R. (Stacie) Wiseman of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

He had a special kind of love for his dogs, Buddy, Winchester and Taloola. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Central Ohio their nurses and staff.

A loving friend of his sister since 1983 Pam, Clifford and Kamryn Gillham of Prince George, Va.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., with Teresa Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be provided by the Pomeroy-Racine Lodge # 164 F&AM.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: foglesongfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
