LEON, W.Va. — Orlin Roscoe Durst, 83, of Leon, W.Va. died March 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd U.M. Church at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Burial will follow the service at Morgan Cemetery in Leon. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #23 of Point Pleasant, W.Va., VFW of Mason, W.Va., and the Marine Honor Guard from Charleston, W.Va. Friends may visit the family at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday evening, March 18 from 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from noon-1 p.m.