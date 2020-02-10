GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Owen Lee Alan Sparks, five months, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. Born on August 9, 2019 in Gallipolis, Owen was the son of James T. Pelfrey and Brooklynn Sparks, who survive him in Gallipolis.

The graveside service for Owen will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Aaron Young officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home.