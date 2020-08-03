Pamela Bryant

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pamela Gale Bryant, 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday, at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.