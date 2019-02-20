MIDDLEPORT — Pamela K. (Rawson) Sellers, 66, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, at her home, from an extended illness. She was born on June 16, 1952, to the late Emmett and Zora Rawson.

She married William E. Sellers in October of 1973 and he preceded her in death in October of 1989.

She is survived by her children, Kyla (Heath) Hudson and Scottie Sellers; grandchildren, Kelsey and Griffin Hudson, Chloe, Isabell and William "Liam" Sellers; sister, Debra (Jerry) Yeauger; brother, E. Gregory (Lora) Rawson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Meigs Memory Gardens.