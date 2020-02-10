REEDSVILLE — Pamela Kay Mees Sharp, 58 of Reedsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 31, 2020, with her loving family by her side at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Pam was born on Oct. 11, 1961, in Gallipolis, the youngest of four children of the late Richard and Eileen Blackwood Mees of Darwin. Pam was a 1979 graduate of Meigs High School, where she played trombone in the band. She graduated from Ohio University in 1983 with a Bachelors degree in Nutrition.

After graduation Pam worked as a Dietician at Veterans Memorial Hospital. She went on to work at the Meigs County Health Department as a Dietician in the WIC department for 17 years.

Pam met her husband Mike of 29 years while they both worked at VMH. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Maria Sharp and Hannah Sharp both of Reedsville.

Pam is survived by her sisters, Jean (Don) Ballard of Reedsville, Janet (Edward) Smith of Nashport and brother, Larry (Dollie) Mees of Portland. She also has several nieces and nephews.

Pam was a wonderful cook. She loved being outside and getting her hands dirty. She loved her vegetable garden, water garden, rock gardens and flower gardens. She also loved her dogs who she took everywhere with her.

The family would like to thank the enormous outpouring of love and support from the entire community. The prayer chains, endless cards and get well wishes have been overwhelming.

The family would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses from the Cabell Huntington Burn ICU unit for the amazing care they gave to Pam. They became a part of the family. The family would also like to thank the Meigs County EMS personnel and everyone else who helped in any way.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Eastern Elementary Eagle Pack food program. Details to come on Facebook.

An on-line guest registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.