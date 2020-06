Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

POMEROY — Patricia Kay McHaffie died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Edgewood Manor in Lucasville. Graveside services were Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction off the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store