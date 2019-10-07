CHESHIRE — Patsy Spires of Cheshire passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Overbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middleport. She was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Pomeroy to the late Henry and Alda (Hudson) Doerfer. She loved studying her Bible and attending the Twin Rivers Kingdom Hall.

She is survived by her children, Rodney Spires Jr., Timothy (Julie Ann) Spires and Diana (Dayrl) Wears; sister, Coleene Fields; brother, Henry (Brenda) Doerfer; grandchildren, Star Spires, Daryl (Ruby) Wears Jr., Rodney "Buddy" Spires III, Shauna Spires, Amanda (Jim) Jolly, TJ Spires ans Jesse Johnson; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mona Tabor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rodney Spires; and sister, Sally Fowler.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at noon at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Keith Bartimus officiating. Burial will follow at the Kyger Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

