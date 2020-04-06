POMEROY — On April 4, 2020, Patsy Ann Thoma went home to be with the Lord. Pat was born on Nov. 22, 1932, to the late Thomas Harold and Ruby Virginia Burnside of Pomeroy, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruby; her husband, Earl of 25 years; her in-laws, Oliver and Georgia Thoma; her brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Pauline King; brothers-in-law, Rich Houdashelt and Glen Thoma; and sister-in-law, Mary Etta Burnside; as well as our beloved Uncle George and Aunt June Kalata; and nephew Kevin Thoma.

Pat is survived by her son, Kelly Thoma and her daughter Suzan Thoma, as well as her brother, Tom Burnside, and sisters, Grace June (Thoma), Margaret Jean (King), Mary Lou (Houdashelt), brother and sister-in-law Guy and Ellen Thoma and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Pat and Earl married and had their two children. Earl passed at an early age of 55 and Pat finished raising the kids alone. Pat attended the Church of Christ in Pomeroy most of her adult life. She participated in every area of her church with her church family.

Pat worked several different places including the Dravo McKinney Corp at the mines, at the Sylvania Electrical plant in Point Pleasant and later worked for the Mayor and Pomeroy Police Dept, where she was a well-known member of her community. Pat was involved in many activities including Girl Scouts, Garden Club, and the Meigs Band, which she dearly loved. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services are private. Pastor Jim Evans will officiate at Anderson McDaniel Funeral home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Carleton Cemetery Kingsbury, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.