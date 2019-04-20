LANCASTER — Paul Eugene Osborne, born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Long Bottom, Ohio, to the late Edith Murl (Stethem) Osborne and the late Monte Ray Osborne, passed away at age 87 on March 4, 2019, in Lancaster, Ohio.

Paul graduated from Chester High School in 1949. He was in the Aircraft industry at North American Rockwell as a Tool Storage Supervisor until retiring in 1987.

Paul was married to the late Carol Mae Osborne. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald Osborne and Harold Osborne; grandmother, Juliette Johnson; and grandfather, William Osborne.

Paul is survived by his son, Phillip Osborne; and daughters, Polly Stringer and Sherrie Gresham.

He had a passion for selling at a flea market and fishing and hunting. He was an elder at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home in Lancaster with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.