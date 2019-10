RODNEY — Paul G. Wickline, 76, of Rodney, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care with his family by his side.

The funeral service for Paul will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 4 - 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum.