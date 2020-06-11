Pauline Krimm

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Pauline Nevada Krimm, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
A graveside service and burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Father Penumaka officiating. Public visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.