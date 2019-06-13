CHILLICOTHE — Pauline Marie (Zirkle) Vaughan, 80, passed away in peace Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the OSU James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Meigs County to the late Paul and Doris Walburn Zirkle.

She is survived by long time significant other, John Overman, of Chillicothe; a sister, Janice Springer (Robert), of Marietta; niece, Kimberly; nephews, Rob and John; sons, Peter Vaughan, of Columbus and Chris Vaughan (Jason Kinnamon) of Chillicothe; special friends, Betty Rae McKinnis and Sue Bowens, both of Chillicothe and first husband, George W. Vaughan, of Cincinnati. She was predeceased by parents, Doris and Paul Zirkle.

Pauline moved to Chillicothe in 1960's to raise a family and pursue a career. Her career highlights include: Nurse for McKell-MacCarter's Doctors Office, nurse at Westmoreland and Heartland Nursing Homes, Director of Home Health and Senior Citizen Education Coordinator for the Ross County Health Department, Nurse with the Pike County Health Department, nurse at Hopewell Clinic in both Chillicothe and McArthur, Volunteer Nurse with Ross County Hope Clinic and a volunteer with the Adena Regional Medical Center's Volunteer Corp. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, painting and reading a good book. On top of all that she always made the time to be a Cub Scout Den Mom, Soccer Mom and anything else her sons talked her into.

Loved by all patients, co-workers, friends, and family who knew her. She has left a legacy of hard work and compassion for others and we are all better for having known her. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Ware Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Hope Clinic of Ross County, P.O. Box 864, Chillicothe, OH 45601.