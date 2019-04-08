CLIFTON — Pearl Richard Gilkey, 85, of Clifton, passed away April 7, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born January 24, 1934, in Pomeroy, Ohio, a son of the late Pearl and Clara (Stahl) Gilkey.

Richard was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from Century Aluminum in Ravenswood with 32 years of service. He was a member of the Bradford Church of Christ, and enjoyed camping, watching the birds and working outdoors.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years Phyllis Marie (Williams) Gilkey; son Mark and his wife Angelia Gilkey; sister-in-law Margaret "Ann" Blake; one nephew, three nieces and several cousins.

Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Russ Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Pleasant Valley Hospice Care and the Ohio State University East Hospital for their care, kindness and compassion during this time.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.

