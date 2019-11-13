REEDSVILLE — Phyllis Reed, 85, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her residence.

She was born April 8, 1934, in Chester, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy and Elsie Bailey Pooler. Phyllis was a 1952 graduate of Chester High School, co-owner with her husband, Dohrman, of Reed's Country Store and a member of Eden United Brethren Church.

She is survived by her son, Kirk Reed; daughter, Kim Reed; brother, Emerson Pooler; grandson, Josh Reed; granddaughter, Jessica Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Isaiah, Hope and Aria; sisters-in-law, Francis, Dolly, Rowha, Maxine (John) Dupree; brothers-in-law, Gary Reed, Robert (Carlotta) Reed and Ray Weaver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dohrman; a son, Kip; and a sister, Jean.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Eden Cemetery in Reedsville, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Reed officiating.

There will be no visitation.

The family wishes to say a special thank you to Marietta Home Health and Hospice, Mom's Wonder Women and Josh.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, Attn: Project Lifesaver, 104 E. Second Street, Pomeroy, OH 45769