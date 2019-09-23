VINTON — Ralph Edward Cundiff Sr., 78, of Vinton, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1941, in Huntington, son of the late Robbie and Hazel Cundiff.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Cundiff; children, Ruby (Jeff) Fowler, Ralph (Joyce) Cundiff, Hobert (Tracy) Cundiff and Robbie (Teresa) Cundiff; sisters, Jackie Blackburn and Joann Whaley; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sister, Betty, Eugene, Charles, Greg and Robert.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ed Barney officiating at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.