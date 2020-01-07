BASHAN — Free from pain—Ralph Edward Trussell, 83 of Bashan, while surrounded by family, gained his heavenly wings on Jan. 7th, 2020.

Oh what a joyous reunion at the pearly gates Ralph had as he was met by his father and mother, Stanley and Sadie McNamee Trussell and his older brothers, Harold (Jean), Robert (Marilynn) and Donald. He was also greeted by his father-in-law, Argel Kirkhart, mother-in-law, Faye Caldwell Kirkhart and brother-in-law, Roger "Buzz" Kirkhart, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Following in his father's footsteps, Ralph was a farmer all of his life. He enjoyed tending to the animals and nurturing the land. As he walked this earth, Ralph wore many different hats. Most recent was that of Meigs County Sheriff. Ralph served his county proudly as Sheriff from 2001-2004. Also, he served as a Deputy Sheriff from 1985-1999. He had retired from Kaiser Aluminum in 1982 after working there 24 years. Ralph was the last surviving founding member of the Bashan Volunteer Fire Department and a 53 year member of Shade River Masonic Lodge #453, Chester, Ohio.

The most important hat he ever wore was that of husband, father and grandfather. Celebrating the amazing life Ralph lived are his loving wife of 62 years Martha Jean Trussell; his children, Peggy (Keith) Bailey, Steve Trussell, Renee Carson and Scott (Pam) Trussell; grandchildren, Marisa (Jeff) Brooks, Jake (Sam) Ridgway, Cheyenne (Matt) Martin, Zach Carson, Scottie Trussell, Autumn (Adam) Warden, Makya Trussell and Cole Durst; along with 14 great grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Virgil Spencer; sister-in-law, Virginia Kirkhart; sister-in-law, Georgie Trussell; and several special cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Jessica Delacruz and the staff of Amedisys/Marietta Memorial Hospice for the care provided to Ralph so his last days were spent at home with his family. Also, thank you to the Carmel Sutton Church, family and neighbors who stopped by, delivered food, sent cards and provided our family with strength and support during this time.

Funeral services will be held at the Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church, Pleasant View Road, Racine, Ohio, on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 10th from 4-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, Pomeroy, Ohio, with a Fire Department Service being held at 7:15 p.m. and Masonic services to follow. Ralph's earthly body will be laid to rest near family members at the Meigs Memory Gardens, 45065 Eagle Ridge Road, Pomeroy, Ohio, following the funeral service.