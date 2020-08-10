Ramona Hawk

POMEROY — Heaven gained another angel, as Ramona Mae Hawk, 91, of Pomeroy, Ohio, went to walk with the Lord on the morning of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Ramona was the cornerstone of her family. A calming beacon of hope in the bad times and a source of great joy during the good times. No matter her title (Ramona, Mom, Monie, Granny, Old Granny, or "Old Woman"), she simply made your day better by talking to her.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1928, in Newport, Ohio, to the late Edwin and Georgia Schultheiss.

In addition to her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by her brother, John; two half-sisters, Patty and Betsy; and her grandson, Colton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert Hawk of Pomeroy, Ohio; daughter, Sheila (Paul) Regan of Bidwell, Ohio; son, Kelly (Lynn) Hawk of Letart, West Virginia; daughter, Robin Gibbs of Gallipolis, Ohio; son, Tony (Sonia Hornbeck) of Pomeroy, Ohio; sister, Rita Beebe of Marietta, Ohio; sister, Madeline Muntz of Marietta, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sara Cullums of Pomeroy, Ohio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren (another due in October); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

In her working days, she put in over 30 years of service as a cook at the Meigs County Senior Citizen's Center and another two decades prior to that at the Maple Lawn Poultry Company. Despite the long days on her feet, Ramona was diligent and reliable as an employee and instilled those same values in her children and grandchildren.

Ramona was a long-time and devoted member of the Hemlock Grove Christian Church. She looked forward to Sundays and although she was eager in sharing the message with you after the service, she was just as eager and proud to share with you the attendance figure for that particular Sunday as well.

Nothing consumed Ramona's thoughts more than her family. Whether it was watching her husband work in the hayfields, listening to one of her children talk about their day, or looking at the latest picture of her grandchildren, she was always sure to live in the moment and cherish every second of it. She can now rest in eternity with those same joyful thoughts.

In lieu of flowers, Ramona's family has requested that donations be made in her name to the Hemlock Grove Christian Church or the Meigs County Senior Citizen's Center.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hemlock Grove Cemetery with Pastor Roger Watson and Diane Kinder officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.