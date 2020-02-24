MIDDLEPORT — Randall Warren Roach, 59, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1960, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of Dorothy Roach of Middleport and the late Carl Roach.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Roach; daughters, Ashley Lallemand and Charla Little; brothers and sisters, Thomas (Sharon Beaver) Roach, Raymond (Pam) Roach, Trudy (Michael) McCormic and Darin (Angela) Roach; grandchildren, Austin Little, Tierra Tillis and Aubree McGuire; great grandchild, Elliyonna Wolfe; uncles, Ronald Miller and Willard Miller; Aunts, Judy Miller and Della Miller; and several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Jan Roach.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the VFW Post 9926.