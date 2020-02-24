Randall Roach (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Roach.
Service Information
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

MIDDLEPORT — Randall Warren Roach, 59, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1960, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of Dorothy Roach of Middleport and the late Carl Roach.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Roach; daughters, Ashley Lallemand and Charla Little; brothers and sisters, Thomas (Sharon Beaver) Roach, Raymond (Pam) Roach, Trudy (Michael) McCormic and Darin (Angela) Roach; grandchildren, Austin Little, Tierra Tillis and Aubree McGuire; great grandchild, Elliyonna Wolfe; uncles, Ronald Miller and Willard Miller; Aunts, Judy Miller and Della Miller; and several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Jan Roach.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the VFW Post 9926.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.