Raymond B. DeGarmo, 63, died peacefully at his home September 29, 2019, surrounded by family.
Ray was adamant that no formal calling hours, funeral, or burial be held. Instead, and in true Ray B form, he requested that his friends and family "have a party, tell some stories, and raise a glass or two." In keeping with Ray's wishes, we would like to invite anyone who is interested in celebrating Ray's life to join us from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Green Valley Gathering Place in Bidwell. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.