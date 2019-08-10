THURMAN — Raymond B. Rainey, 82, of Thurman, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center Emergency Room.

Born on September 2, 1936 in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, Raymond was the son of the late Harvey and Margaret Yester Rainey. He was married to Alice "Sug" Rainey, who preceded him in death. Raymond was a retired Boiler Maker, a member of Union Hall #667 Charleston, and a U.S. Army veteran.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Deborah Kelley of Rio Grande; son, David (Donna) Rainey of Wooster; grandchildren, Amanda Rainey, Steven Rainey, and Cody Rainey; several great grandchildren; sister, Freda Mount of Gallipolis; and brother, Tom Rainey of Milton, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Raymond was preceded in death by a son, Steven Rainey.

Friends may call from noon - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home. The Graveside Service for Raymond will immediately follow the calling hours at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Military honors will be given by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any veteran's organization.

