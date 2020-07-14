1/
Raymond Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RACINE — Raymond Rowe, 78, of Racine, the East Letart Community, went to rest with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. Born February 23, 1942 in Racine, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Mary Rowena Rhodes Rowe. He was a member of the East Letart Methodists Church and he was a farmer. He loved to farm and did for 47 years and he took pride in that he was able to farm the same farm his grandfather once did.

He is survived by his wife Kay Hendricks Rowe, whom he married on Mary 29, 1964 in Letart Falls, his sons, Jason (Betty) Rowe, of Letart Falls, and Corey (Destany) Rowe, of Middleport, grandchildren, Katie Rowe, Marshall Stewart, Emborley Rowe, Janetta Sover, and James Langdon, great-grandchildren, Moriah Langdon, Paiton Langdon, and Alexis Langdon. A brother, Paul Rowe, sisters, Betty VanMeter, Yvonna Persinger, Gertrude Manuel, Paula Gilbride, and Eunice Wilson, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lora Lee Rowe, and a grandson, Shannon Jo Stobart, and his beloved brother, Wayne Rowe.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Holzer Hospice for their wonderful care of Raymond.

Private graveside services will be held in the chapel in Letart Falls Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Holzer Hospice, 90 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH, 45631 and/or East Letart Methodist Church. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved