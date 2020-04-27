POMEROY — Raymond J. Smith, 95, of Pomeroy, Ohio, went home to meet his Lord on April 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Rutland, Ohio, on Jan. 20, 1925, to the late Samuel J. and Lillie M. (Nelson) Smith. Mr. Smith was employed at Philip Sporn Power Plant and retired after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Rutland Nazarene and Independent Holiness Church and served in many positions for 63 years. He was a member of the American Legion in Middleport, Ohio. As a member of the DAV in Cheshire, Ohio, he served as Chaplain and Treasurer. Mr. Smith was a WWII Veteran in the Army Air Corps serving in the 37th Air Depot.

He was an avid farmer and played Santa for many years due to his love for children and was given the name "Candy Man".

He is survived by his children, Donald (Carmella) Smith, Debra (Archie) Rose and Janice (Steve) Grimm; grandchildren, Kelly (Michael) Sanders, Tona (Brian) Thompson, Christopher (Lana) Clark, Donald (Amy) Smith, Patrick Smith, Tyson (Crystal) Rose, Alison Rose, Michael Grimm, Jeremy Grimm, Israel (Leigh Ann) Grimm, Heather (Grover) Kelley, Veronica (Jesse) Rivers; great grandchildren, Ashley, Carlianne Sanders, Alexandra (Zack) Thompson, Tyler and Danielle Clark, Joshua and Natalia Thompson, Aleyna, Gage and Jonas Smith, Jacob Smith, Brayden, Rylan, and Landyn Rose, Ashley, Ella, Lydia, Ethan Grimm, Savannah Barnes and Grayden Kelley; great great grandchildren, Kyla Thacker, Mehki Clark and Hallie Thompson; sister, Ada Yvonne Whittington; and a special friend, Beatrice Clark.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 56 years, Lydia V. (Tate) Smith, and Tess (Haskins) Smith; brothers and sisters, William, Mona, Marjorie, Betty, Ronald, Charles and Wanda.

Mr. Smith wasn't ashamed to share his love for his Lord to everyone.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, April 28, at the Independent Holiness Church, under the direction of Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.