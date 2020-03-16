POMEROY — Rebecca J. Steele, 67, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Born Aug. 24, 1952, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Ruth Roush Steele. Becky enjoyed ceramics, needlepoint and all of her acquaintances she made over the years at the Arbors in Pomeroy.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Broderick of Pomeroy; one sister, Belinda (Steve) Lane of Middleport; one brother, Elton (Helen) Steele of California; and several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Sue Faber; one brother, James Steele and her grandparent,s Clayton and Genevivie Roush.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Meigs Memory Gardens.

Many thanks for the staff at Holzer Hospital, Holzer Hospice, and The Arbors in Pomeroy for their kindness, care and compassion given to Becky.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.