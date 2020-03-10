REEDSVILLE — Rexal Thomas Summerfield Sr., "Papaw", 98 of Reedsville, went home and reunited with his loving wife Ann of over 72 years on March 10, 2020.

Rex was born Sept. 24, 1921, to parents Daniel and Edna Lamb Summerfield, graduating from Chester High School in 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene (Herbert) Parker, Mildred (Cecil) Caldwell; brothers, Earl (Pearl), Buel (Hilda) and Charles (Juanita); special brothers and sisters-in-law; son, Rex Lee at birth; grandson, Roger Swartz; sons-in-law, Vernon Swartz and Alvin Donahue; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Summerfield; and nephews, Stan and Rick Summerfield.

He is survived by children, Sharon Donahue, Gerald (Janet) of Coolville, Tom (Barb) and Sina May (Bob) Murphy of Reedsville; a sister-in-law, Lorena Wolf of Coshocton Ohio; and last remaining cousin, Doris (Stan) Harrison; 14 grandchildren and 12 spouses; 36 great grandchildren, four spouses and five fiances; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a gentle soul and led a simple life. A solid mind and memory of no equal. A devoted caregiver to Ann in her later years. A good neighbor always willing to help and never met a stranger. He was an avid reader, a farmer until later in life, a mail carrier and worked at two different chemical plants. He loved to travel, and thanks to daughter Sharon, visited all fifty states and also traveled in Mexico and Bahamas. He and Ann had to stop their travels once her health deteriorated.

A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. with twin granddaughters, Rena Vales and Tena Harper officiating at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Friends are encourage to sign the online guestbook at whiteschwarzelfh.com.

One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh; but the earth abideth forever. Ecclesiastes c1 v4