CHESHIRE — Rhonda Lynch, 67, of Cheshire, passed away, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. Born August 6, 1952 in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Theron and Susie Wallace Swisher. She retired from the Gallia County Veterans Service Office. She is survived by her son, Theron (Christi) Hodge, of North Canton, grandchildren, Jacob Hodge, and Emily Hodge. A brother, Dwight Swisher, of Gallipolis, a special friend, Roy Martin, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. There will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.



