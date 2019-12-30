COOLVILLE — Richard Alvin Spencer, 87, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Camden-Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 1, 1932, in Chester, Ohio, son of the late Kirtley and Tressie Meadows Spencer. Richard was a member of the Alfred United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War, a 1952 graduate of Olive-Orange High School and he retired from Gavin Power Plant. He was also an avid basketball and baseball player and enjoyed farming.

He is survived by his wife, Florence Boyles Spencer; two sons, Tim Spencer and Dan and Sheila Spencer; three grandchildren, Kirt, Danielle and Tiffany Ann (Ryan); two great-granddaughters, Lydia and Brooke Butcher; a brother, Virgil and Barbara Spencer and two sisters, Mildred Holter and Mary Jane Osburn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor John Frank officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m.

