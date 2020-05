Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Richard Allen Vaughn, 65, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 8, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, following an extended illness. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.



