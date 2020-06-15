GALLIPOLIS — Richard Allen White, 67, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in St. Nick Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio who is honored to serve the White Family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to aid the family in funeral expenses available through the website or mail to: The Richard White Memorial Donation Fund c/o The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home PO Box 536 Gallipolis OH 45631