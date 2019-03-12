LEXINGTON, Ohio — L. Richard "Rick" Millard passed away Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield. He was 66.

Rick was born June 10, 1952, in Warren, and was graduated from Lucas High School in 1970.

On May 11, 1974, he married Connie Brubaker and together they celebrated 44 years and raised their two daughters.

Rick is retired from Gorman Rupp Co. with 35 years of service and was currently working part-time at American Standard in the customer service department.

Rick was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, collecting baseball cards and various keepsakes and enjoying friendly rivalry with most Cleveland Indian fans. Rick had a passion for sports, coaching his girls in Lexington Soccer and youth softball. He dearly loved following his grandchildren and supporting them in their athletics as well.

Rick could fix anything, even if he had to watch it on YouTube first. He also loved rough housing with his grandkids threatening to "throw them in the river," which was code for toss you on the couch.

His legacy will be one built around family and showing gentle kindness to others.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie Millard of Lexington; daughters, Kristie and Brad Koehler of Massillon, Jen and Frank Felice of North Royalton; three grandchildren Aiden Koehler, and Morgan and Mia Felice; his mother, Mary Rae Moore of Middleport; brother, Mitchell and Rita Millard of Shelbyville, Ky.; and a host of relatives in the Brubaker and Brokaw families.

Rick was preceded in death by his stepfathers, Ronald Reynolds, Ferman Moore, and Lawrence Foreman; and maternal grandparents Guy and Freda (Houdashelt) Russell.

His family will receive friends 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home (419-884-1711). The funeral service honoring his life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bellville. The Rev. Daniel Cammarn will officiate and interment will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

Contributions in his memory may be made to his family to be used for a .

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Rick's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.