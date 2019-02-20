COOLVILLE — Rickey A. Hammons, 66, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 17, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Hubert and Mae Fields Hammons.

Rickey is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet Benedum Hammons; he was the guardian of two special kids, Courtney and Jacob Clark; four brothers, Jerry, Darrell, Jimmy and Jeff Hammons; a sister, Joyce Brown; and his mother-in-law, Glenda Benedum.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Loren Benedum.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Coolville Cemetery with Rev. George Horner officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

