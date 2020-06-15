GALLIPOLIS — Ricky Carl Smith, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Gallipolis.

Rick was born on Sept. 9, 1955, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Stella Howell and the late Carl Smith. Rick was a Union Boilermaker with local #667 and the Gallipolis Chapter of the H.O.G. Club.

He is survived by his children, Dell (Rachel) Smith of Jackson, Ohio, Olivia (Jimmie) Skidmore of Patriot, Ohio, and Melissa (Don) Mays of Bidwell, Ohio; his mother, Stella Howell of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren, Kennedy, Grayson, Landon, Leah, Braylin, Madison, and Drew; great grandchildren, Easton and Raelynn; brother, Nick (Donna) Smith of Gallipolis, Ohio; sister, Debra Crenshaw of Ocala, Florida; uncles, Roger (Sandi) Smith of Gallipolis and David (Sandy) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; and longtime companion Judy Dever of Gallipolis.

In addition to his father Carl, Rick was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Howell.

There will be a graveside service for Rick on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Addison-Reynolds Cemetery at 1 p.m. There will be calling hours for Rick on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to help with funeral expenses.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Caudill, Gene Canaday, Drew Mays, Don Mays, Dave Saunders, Rod Cornell, Bill Dever, and Jason Coble, Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons Landon and Grayson.

