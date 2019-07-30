GUYSVILLE — Rita P. Williams, age 76 of Guysville, passed away Friday evening, July 26, 2019, at her home. Born Aug. 24, 1942, in New York City, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Rene and Paula Ceourmens Peer.

Rita was a school teacher at Eastern High School for 31 years. She taught 10th grade English and French. She received her Bachelor's degree from Connecticut Women's College and her Master's degree from John Hopkins University. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, flowers and motorcycle and horseback riding.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip N. Williams; a son, Ian Lincicome of Akron; two grandchildren, Kyle Lincicome and Eric Lincicome; and a brother, Bryan (Mary) Peer of Ashland, Kentucky.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Marc Lincicome; and a twin sister and brother, Anne Norton and Kenny Peer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.