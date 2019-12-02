GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Robert Lowell Allen, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Military honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Centenary Cemetery in Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be an Elks Memorial Service promptly at 8 p.m.