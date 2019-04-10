RACINE — Robert E. Grueser, 92, of Racine, passed away, at 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center. Born Sept. 15, 1926, in Minersville, he was the son of the late George and Thelma Guinther Grueser. He was a painter and late in life he was the owner and operator of the Beacon Service Station.

He is survived by his daughter, Joyce L. (Larry) Hollon, of Racine; grandchildren, Ryan (Kelly) Hollon, of Maytown, Pa., Tiffany (Brad Parker) Hollon, of Racine, and Tracey (Eddie) Vanmatre, of Jackson, Ohio; and many special great-grandchildren. A sister, Betty Lou Donavon, of Syracuse, two brothers, Bill (Doris) Grueser, of Racine, and Tom (Carolyn) Grueser, of Pomeroy, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Grueser, and a son, James R. Grueser.

Private family graveside services will be held in the Gilmore Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy is entrusted with the arrangements.