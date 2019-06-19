GALLOWAY — Robert Eugene Hayes, 86, of Galloway, and formerly of Delaware, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home.

He was born May 31, 1933, in Delaware, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas Calvin and Cella (Baker) Hayes. Robert graduated from high school and would then join the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged and came home to work as a material handler for Andria Laboratories. He attended and was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are sister, Lucille Durrett; sister and brother-in-law, Norma (Bill) Clark; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ellen Hayes of 40 years; a sister; and two brothers.

Robert enjoyed being outside, whether it was hunting in his younger years, or fishing in most recent years. He was also a dedicated patron of Tim Horton's, going every morning, getting his black coffee, and either a breakfast sandwich or timbits.

Funeral services will be held noon, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Ostrander, where military honors will be provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home, 26 North Union St, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

