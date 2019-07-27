RACINE — Robert "Bob" Wood, 73, of Racine, went to be his Savior at 11:57 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Born July 13, 1946, in Mason, W.Va., he was the son of the late Jess and Mary Wood. Bob was a 1964 Southern High School graduate. He was employed with the Meigs County DD/Carleton School for 32 years until he retired in October of 2017 as the Operations Director. He was a member of the Antiquity Baptist Church, where he served as senior deacon and also sang in the choir, and a 50 year member of the Pomeroy/Racine Lodge #164 of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio. He loved Southern Gospel Music and praising his Savior at concerts. Now he is praising his Savior full-time.

Bob married the love of his life Cathie Pugh Wood in Newark, Ohio on October 29, 1965, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a son, Mony and his wife Steph Wood, of Racine, daughters, Patrecia Anne Wood Arnold, of Racine, and Terré Wood and her husband, Kevin Jasper, of Brandon, MS. Bob adored all eight of his grandchildren, Justin Arnold, Casi Arnold, Noah Jasper, Clayton Wood, Nikita Wood, Ashleigh Wood, Bailee Floyd, and Colton Walker. A brother, Bill and his wife Florence, of Coolville, and a special aunt, Caroline Blamer, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Bob was also known as PopBob to his grandchildren and their friends and he was very proud of each one of them. Bob loved his grandchildren's friends coming over for dinner and just hanging out.

In addition to his parents Bob is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Anne Wood.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Rev. Delbert Walker will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Masonic funeral rites will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Monday by the Pomeroy/Racine Lodge #164. The Cremeens-King Funeral home is honored to serve the family.