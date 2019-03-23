GALLIPOLIS — Roger L. Broyles, 63, of Gallipolis, passed away from cancer on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at his residence.

Born December 31, 1955 in Corning, he was the son of the late Thomas Henry Broyles and Lurena Helena Hill Broyles. In addition to his parents he was preceded by one brother; Jim Broyles and by one sister; Mona Hamilton.

Roger was a self-employed carpenter with a huge intellect and a heart to match. He will continue to influence all the lives he has touched. He attended the Good News Baptist Church.

Roger is survived by his wife; Leota Jane Durst Broyles of Gallipolis; two sons; Adam S. (Corrine) Broyles of Reynoldsburg, and Wade A. (Crystal) Durst of Centerville; three daughters; Sara L. Broyles of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Cinnamon J. Broyles of Mason, West Virginia, and Monica J. Broyles of Gallipolis; eight grandchildren; four brothers; Thomas (Mary) Broyles of Columbus, Mike (Grace) Broyles of Gallipolis, Bill (Tina) Broyles of Pleasant Plains, and Charles (Terry) Broyles of Florida; one brother-in-law; Gilbert Hamilton and by one sister-in-law; Camille Broyles.

Memorial services will be with Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. Date is still to be determined. The family asks in lieu of flowers to share a memory or photo, or donate to the Central Region Office-GALL 5555 Frantz Road Dublin, Ohio 43017.

