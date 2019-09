CHARLESTON — Roger Lee Clendenin Sr., 74, of Charleston, died on Sept. 7, 2019, at his home, following an extended illness.

The service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottageville. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.